Brews next: Drink up before Santa gets here

Do you have family visiting? Are the kids home from school and driving you nuts? Did you just take out a second equity line to pay for holiday gifts? We hear you. Here's where you can drown your sorrows this weekend.
Thursday
Starting at 4 p.m., head to Munkle Brewing Co.
to slurp down their newest seasonal, DinnerBell Dubbel. You can also buy pizza from First Name Basico
and shop local goods at the Lowcountry Street Grocery.
167 Raw pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory
tonight from 5:30-10 p.m. While you're there enjoy live music from Derek Cribb.
Y'all know it's not too late to create a gift for the ones you love — head to Twisted Cypress Brewing Co.
for Paints & Pints at 6:30 p.m.
Your $35 ticket gets you two hours of professional instruction and a half pint of beer (don't worry you can buy more, the booze fuels creativity).
Enjoy food from Oh Yah BBQ
and music from Tyler Boone at Rusty Bull Brewing Co.
Friday
It's Firkin Friday at Two Blokes
. Starting at 3 p.m. the brewery is tapping a cask of their First Blood, a hefeweizen that's been cask conditioned with tangerine peel and mosaic hops. Food Box will be serving up chicken sammies.
The Palmetto Loading Dock
series is always fun and free — head there at 6 p.m. for music from Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths
and the Stay Tuned Band. Oh and drink beer while you're at it — the brewery recently brought back their holiday brew, Ginger Slap (which we highly recommend).
Frothy Beard
has live and local music at 7 p.m. from Lauren Hall
. Paired with Frothy brews and Zombie Bob's 'za, what more could you ask for?
Charles Towne Fermentory
hosts a 2Nixons ramen
pop-up at 5:30 p.m. While you're there be sure to try the brewery's new IPA on tap.
Saturday
Celebrate Festivus
at Tradesman Brewing Co.
(now located on King Street ext., FYI) from 12-8 p.m. As the event describes you can, "bring your grievances, prepare yourself for feats of strength."
Two Blokes Brewing
celebrates Christmas Eve Eve
with free P.F. Chang's lettuce wraps. Random? Sure, but with every beer you buy you receive a free lettuce wrap from the P.F. Chang's food truck, from 4-8 p.m. Snag a crowler or Two Blokes swag for a last minute gift while you're there.
Like Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., Daniel Island's Dockery's
is a little bit restaurant, a little bit brewery. Head there at 7 p.m. to swill brews and listen to live music from Christ Boone.
Sunday
Get your Christmas Eve brunch
on at Charles Towne Fermentory
from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with churro french toast, breakfast tacos, and beermosas.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
hosts a Christmas Eve Funk Brunch
at 11 a.m. featuring music from The Blues Green and Hans Wenzel & The Eighty Sixers, Edmund's brunch menu, and a Buddy the Elf-themed item.
Did you know that Oak Road Brewery
hosts bingo every Sunday
? Starting at 3 p.m. you can join in the fun.