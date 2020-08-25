Gibbes Museum's Society 1858's art auction starts this week, submissions for annual prize open soon

click to enlarge
Paul Yanko
Bloom Brace Module (30" x 30" acrylic and collage on canvas) is one of the pieces available in the Gibbes' upcoming auction
The Gibbes Museum of Art's auxiliary group, Society 1858, hosts a virtual art auction, Give Back to the Gibbes Aug. 26-28, with proceeds providing critical operating support to the Gibbes.
The auction features works by over 60 artists, including a number of past 1858 Prize winners like Leo Twiggs and Alicia Henry. The prices of the original works range widely, from $200-$20K.
Proceeds from the auction will help the Gibbes make up funding from COVID-19 related losses, like the cancellation of the annual Gibbes on the Street party. This money will help provide funding for exhibitions and programming at the museum.
You can preview the auction pieces online now
When: Aug. 26-28
Price:
Prices vary
In addition to the upcoming auction, Society 1858 also recently announced the opening of applications for its annual Prize for Contemporary Southern Art. The $10,000 cash prize is awarded to one artist whose work "demonstrates the highest level of artistic achievement in any media, while contributing to a new understanding of art in the South."
Submissions for 2020 will be accepted onlin
e starting Sept. 1 through Oct. 11.
In a press release president of Society 1858 Anne Siegfried said: "We have seen past 1858 prize winners go on to receive many accolades and are thrilled to be announcing the return of this esteemed prize. Through this award we are able to help validate the works of a Southern artist and support their passion for the arts, which is needed now more than ever."
Artists from the Southeastern United States (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia) can apply ($25/fee) and must submit a portfolio of up to 10 images, a resume and brief artist statement.
For questions about the prize and application, email 1858prize@gibbesmuseum.org or support@slideroom.com.