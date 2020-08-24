South Carolina Historical Society Museum set to reopen Sept. 1

click to enlarge

File photo

SCHS reopens with new safety protocols and mandatory mask wearing
The South Carolina Historical Society reopens Sept. 1, enacting new safety protocols and procedures including mandatory masks for guests and staff, social distancing and directional arrows.
In a press release, museum Executive Director Faye L. Jensen said: "Our team has worked hard to ensure the safety of all guests and that’s our main priority. However, we know that connecting with the past can bring enlightenment in uncertain times and we invite people to experience this iconic building and enjoy a self-guided tour through 350 years of history."
In addition to the museum reopening, SCHS is also offering a traveling exhibit to honor the 350th anniversary of South Carolina’s founding. The free, portable exhibit is designed to be loaned to schools, museums and other educational organizations on a monthly basis.
Learn more about the exhibit at SCHS' new education website
, which also features educational resources, interactive maps, classroom programs and downloadable scavenger hunts.
The SCHS Museum
opened in 2018 in the historic Fireproof Building at 100 Meeting St. Up until that point SCHS was primarily an organization that catered to historians, students and professors utilizing the vast stores of books and manuscripts for research purposes.
Now, those resources area available and accessible to everyone. Architectural Digest
even acknowledged the importance of the SCHS Museum opening in 2018, naming it one of the "noteworthy" museum openings of the year.
The SCHS Museum will be open normal hours starting Sept. 1, Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Adult tickets are $12 and and kids ages 5-12 are $5.
Learn more online at schistory.org
.