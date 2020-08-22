Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Saturday, August 22, 2020

Arcadia Publishing's Spooky America brings ghost stories to kids nationally

Haunted hometowns

Posted by Jeanne Dunn on Sat, Aug 22, 2020 at 8:11 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-19_at_2.59.25_pm.png
The new Spooky America children's series from local publisher Arcadia is coming to middle schoolers across America this Sept. 7. Needless to say, one of the ghost tales in the series is set in Charleston.

The Spooky America series is adapted from the publisher’s bestselling adult book, Haunted America, rewritten for a younger audience.

"Starting this fall, we’re publishing titles that celebrate the history and lore of local
neighborhoods and communities and will get kids excited to read, learn, and dig deeper,” said Nancy Ellwood, publishing director for Arcadia Children’s Books.

The Ghostly Tales of Charleston is just one of the numerous local titles inspired by the history of each town. This local title specifically follows the ghost of a little boy in a bed and breakfast.

Each title intends to celebrate the history and characteristics of each individual setting, with the storylines crafted around narratives of the past, with an eerie twist.

Learn more online at arcadiapublishing.com

