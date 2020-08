YALLFest returns as virtual event, YALLWrite, this November

click to enlarge Provided

Event Details YALLWrite When: Nov. 13-14 Books + Poetry and Festivals + Events

YALLFest, Blue Bicycle Books' popular annual young adult book festival, is taking on a new form this year. In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Blue Bicycle has moved the festival online and changed up the format.YALLFest fans can now look forward to YALLWrite, a "craft-themed extravaganza" to be held Nov. 13-14.While BBB has yet to release details about YALLWrite, they promise the virtual fest will have most of the elements of YALLFest, including signed books, special events, giveaways and a stellar author lineup.Subscribe to the YALLWrite newsletter to stay up-to-date with all the juicy deets at yallwrite.org