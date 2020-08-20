Thursday, August 20, 2020
YALLFest returns as virtual event, YALLWrite, this November
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 11:02 AM
YALLFest, Blue Bicycle Books' popular annual young adult book festival, is taking on a new form this year. In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Blue Bicycle has moved the festival online and changed up the format.
YALLFest fans can now look forward to YALLWrite, a "craft-themed extravaganza" to be held Nov. 13-14.
While BBB has yet to release details about YALLWrite, they promise the virtual fest will have most of the elements of YALLFest, including signed books, special events, giveaways and a stellar author lineup.
When: Nov. 13-14
