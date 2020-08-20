Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Thursday, August 20, 2020

YALLFest returns as virtual event, YALLWrite, this November

See y'all there

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Aug 20, 2020

YALLFest, Blue Bicycle Books' popular annual young adult book festival, is taking on a new form this year. In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Blue Bicycle has moved the festival online and changed up the format.

YALLFest fans can now look forward to YALLWrite, a "craft-themed extravaganza" to be held Nov. 13-14.

While BBB has yet to release details about YALLWrite, they promise the virtual fest will have most of the elements of YALLFest, including signed books, special events, giveaways and a stellar author lineup.

Event Details YALLWrite
When: Nov. 13-14
