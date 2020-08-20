'Outer Banks' is looking for season 2 extras and has 'a great need for teens'

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Netflix
-
Pogue lyf
Netflix's smash hit Outer Banks
is returning to Charleston to begin filming season two and agents are looking for extras, according to a casting call sent Thursday.
"Though we will have a great need for teens and young adults, there will be plenty of opportunities for all ages to work on the production throughout the duration of filming," read a press release from TW Cast and Recruit. Extras will be paid $80 for an 8-hour workday, with overtime beyond that.
Filming begins on Aug. 31, according to the release.
Outer Banks filmed along the Charleston coastline in 2019 and was released April 15, sitting at No. 1 on Netflix in the weeks following Tiger King. Netflix announced that the series was renewed for a second season
in July.
Outer Banks is an "action-adventure" series following the puberty-fueled lives of well-to-do (the Kooks) and workaday teenagers (the Pogues) in fictional communities along North Carolina's ... Outer Banks.
Filming may be returning to Charleston, but an Instagram post announcing season two teased, "See you in the Bahamas." Is Charleston the North Carolina Outer Banks and also the Bahamas? Who knows?
Interested in applying? Follow TW Casting at facebook.com/TWCastandRecruit.