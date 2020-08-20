Gaillard Center updates and cancels events due to continued impacts of COVID-19

click to enlarge
The show goes on (for some shows) ... next year
The Gaillard Center recently announced updates, including reschedules and cancellations, to its 2020-2021 season due to continued impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.
Rescheduled events include:
Jenna Bush Hager
talks about her new book, Everything Beautiful in its Time
, during a virtual event on Sept. 8.
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
is rescheduled from Sept. 30 to April 10, 2021.
An Evening with Audra McDonald
is rescheduled from Oct. 27 to June 27, 2021.
BEAUTIFUL — The Carole King Musical
is postponed with new dates to be announced.
Canceled events include:
Scary Mommy Live
, postponed from the original date of June 26, is now canceled.
MasterChef Junior Live!
and Chicago
are also canceled.
In a press release, Stephen A. Bedard, President and CEO of the Charleston Gaillard Center said: "While we are currently not open at full capacity for these larger productions, our team has actively sought new ways to engage with the arts and, most importantly, with our community. The safety and security of our patrons continues to be our number one priority."
If you purchased tickets to any of these canceled or rescheduled shows you will receive information from the Gaillard regarding refunds and/or new tickets.
Learn more online at gaillardcenter.org
