Charleston County Public Library re-opens some branches, closes others for renovations

Charleston County Public Library begins in-library service at four branches starting Aug. 10

In-person browsing returns

Charleston County Pubic Library (CCPL) branches have been closed to the public since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starting Aug. 10, four branches will allow patrons inside, offering limited services. These branches include: the Main Library, Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, Wando Mount Pleasant Library and Dorchester Road Regional Library.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock