Charleston County Public Library re-opens some branches, closes others for renovations

You can browse in-person at 10 CCPL branches starting Aug. 24
Starting Aug. 24, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will begin allowing patrons inside six additional branches, following the reopening of four branches earlier this month. The six additional branches include Cooper River Memorial, John L. Dart, Mount Pleasant Regional, Poe/Sullivan's Island, St. Paul's/Hollywood and West Ashley.
These branches will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. The branches will be closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Visitors are asked to call the Poe/Sullivan's Island branch for their most up-to-date hours of operation.
All reopened CCPL branches will offer limited services including the browsing of materials, computer use, self-checkout, applying for a new library card and mobile printing.
Patrons are required to wear a mask at all times when inside a library facility. Guests can still utilize curbside pick-up services at branches that remain closed to the public.
In addition to these reopenings, CCPL is also undergoing some general maintenance changes, too. Three regional libraries — Otranto Road Regional, Johns Island Regional and the Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library — will close on Aug. 22 to undergo renovations.
The libraries will receive updates that include new interior finishes, replacement of shelving, new furniture, technology upgrades and new designated children and teen areas.
The project could take up to a year to complete and is part of a 2014 Charleston County $108.5 million referendum to build five new libraries and update existing branches.
Learn more at ccpl.org
