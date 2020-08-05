City Gallery reopens with updated safety precautions, new group exhibition

click to enlarge
The City Gallery reopens this Thursday with enhanced safety precautions.
The City Gallery at Waterfront Park reopens this Thursday with adjusted hours and new safety precautions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Guests are required to reserve free tickets for admission prior to their visit; you can reserve tickets online
or by calling (843) 958-6484.
The gallery will be open Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Gallery staff members and visitors must wear face coverings and maintain proper social distance while in the building. Sanitizer stations will be available and "enhanced cleaning protocols" will be implemented every hour.
The gallery's current exhibition is a group show, Together at a Distance, featuring the work of 31 artists, all of whom have exhibited in group settings in Charleston before. The show highlights the works of individual artists while also placing pieces in dialogue with those of their peers.
Participating artists include Christine Crosby, Madison Latimer, Tate Nation, Tommy Beaver, Alvin Glen, Lisa Willits and more.
@ City Gallery at Waterfront Park
34 Prioleau St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Aug. 29
Price:
Free to attend
