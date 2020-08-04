Charleston County Public Library begins in-library service at four branches starting Aug. 10

click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
Head to Mount Pleasant's Wando Library branch for in-person services starting next Monday
Four Charleston library locations will allow patrons inside beginning Aug. 10, offering limited services. Branches in the Charleston County Pubic Library (CCPL) system have been closed to the public since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic. These branches include: the Main Library, Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, Wando Mount Pleasant Library and Dorchester Road Regional Library.
The remaining CCPL branches are closed to the public but continue to offer curbside services
.
In a press release, CCPL executive director Angela Craig said: "We look forward to welcoming our patrons back inside our library locations and are committed to do so in a manner that is safe for our public and for our staff."
The four branches will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. These branches will be closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Patrons can take advantage of mobile printing, self-serve copier service and in-building grab and go service for picking up items placed on hold. Guests are also welcome to browse materials, utilize self-checkout and apply for a new library card or transition from their temporary eCards.
All library visitors are required to wear a mask inside library facilities at all times. CCPL branches are adhering to occupancy limits so you may have to wait before entering.
In-person library activities remain suspended, but CCPL continues to offer a wide range of virtual programming online at ccpl.org
.