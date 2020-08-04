Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Charleston County Public Library begins in-library service at four branches starting Aug. 10

In-person browsing returns

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 5:02 PM

click to enlarge Head to Mount Pleasant's Wando Library branch for in-person services starting next Monday - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Head to Mount Pleasant's Wando Library branch for in-person services starting next Monday
Four Charleston library locations will allow patrons inside beginning Aug. 10, offering limited services. Branches in the Charleston County Pubic Library (CCPL) system have been closed to the public since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic. These branches include: the Main Library, Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, Wando Mount Pleasant Library and Dorchester Road Regional Library.

The remaining CCPL branches are closed to the public but continue to offer curbside services.

In a press release, CCPL executive director Angela Craig said: "We look forward to welcoming our patrons back inside our library locations and are committed to do so in a manner that is safe for our public and for our staff."

The four branches will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. These branches will be closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Patrons can take advantage of mobile printing, self-serve copier service and in-building grab and go service for picking up items placed on hold. Guests are also welcome to browse materials, utilize self-checkout and apply for a new library card or transition from their temporary eCards.

All library visitors are required to wear a mask inside library facilities at all times. CCPL branches are adhering to occupancy limits so you may have to wait before entering.
Related Charleston County Public Library's pandemic adjustments will permanently enhance digital catalog: More Than a Building
Charleston County Public Library's executive director Angela Craig says that this pandemic has had its silver linings
Charleston County Public Library's pandemic adjustments will permanently enhance digital catalog
More Than a Building
While the Charleston County Public Library has a phased reopening of branches planned next month, executive director Angela Craig says that some library functions will never return to normal — and that's for the best.
By Connelly Hardaway
Features
In-person library activities remain suspended, but CCPL continues to offer a wide range of virtual programming online at ccpl.org.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS