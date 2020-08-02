SC Arts Commission grants $4.1 million to support arts and cultural work in 41 counties

click to enlarge
File photo
Kids learning (and having fun) at a STEAM summer camp hosted by Charleston's Engaging Creative Minds
The South Carolina Arts Commission (SCAC) announced grants this week totaling $4.1 million, awarded in at least 41 S.C. counties to support arts and culture work in the new fiscal year.
Forty-five Charleston County arts organizations received grants, totaling $595,872. There are 14 grant categories, including Education Pilot Project grants and Folklife & Traditional Arts grants.
Local arts organizations receiving grants include Art Forms and Theatre Concepts, Charleston Stage, City of North Charleston Cultural Arts, Spoleto Festival USA and more. You can find the full list online
.
In a press release SCAC executive director David Platts said: "This is a significant investment of public funds that will further the work of South Carolina’s creative sector. It will support quality arts education programming for South Carolina students. It will support many of the 115,000 jobs in and supported by our $9.7 billion arts and creative sector."
SCAC's latest community initiative, The Art of Community: Rural SC is being supported with grants totaling $85,400, distributed to the 15 counties where the project addresses local issues with arts and culture. This includes a grant that funds SCAC's folklife partnership with University of South Carolina's McKissick Museum.
The grants will be distributed during the July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021 grant period.
Learn more about the South Carolina Arts Commission online
.