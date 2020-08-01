Eastside Community Development Corporation is raising money for an internet cafe

Artist JaQuan Hicks wants to shake up the scene in Charleston

Weird illusions

When JaQuan Hicks graduated from high school in 2018 he had to make a decision about what he wanted to do with his life. He says that he surprised some friends and family when he enrolled in Trident Technical College and chose to major in graphic design.His reasoning was simple: "I thought about what I'd be happy doing the rest of my life."

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock