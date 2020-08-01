Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Eastside Community Development Corporation is raising money for an internet cafe

You can donate online now

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Sat, Aug 1, 2020 at 12:27 PM

Latonya Gamble, president of the Eastside Community Development Corporation (ECDC), launched a GoFundMe in June to raise money for an internet cafe to serve residents of the Eastside neighborhood of downtown Charleston.

With the help of Charleston's Black Lives Matter organization and local artist JaQuan Hicks, a new poster is spreading the word on social media, boosting the fundraiser's efforts to reach $20,000.
Related Artist JaQuan Hicks wants to shake up the scene in Charleston: Weird illusions
JaQuan Hicks is a self-taught artist inspired by the neo-expressionism movement
Artist JaQuan Hicks wants to shake up the scene in Charleston
Weird illusions
When JaQuan Hicks graduated from high school in 2018 he had to make a decision about what he wanted to do with his life. He says that he surprised some friends and family when he enrolled in Trident Technical College and chose to major in graphic design.His reasoning was simple: "I thought about what I'd be happy doing the rest of my life."
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock
ECDC has received eight donated computers from S.C. Rep. Wendell Gilliard and Willie Frazier of Frazier Construction Company, Abdullah Muhammad, VIP Marketing and Advertising, and E- Solutions, but they need more to properly serve everyone in need of internet access.

Donations will go toward the purchase of new computers that will be part of an internet cafe, located inside of and managed by ECDC at its headquarters at 60 America St.

You can donate to the internet cafe online and learn more about ECDC at ecdcorp.org.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS