Eastside Community Development Corporation is raising money for an internet cafe

Saturday, August 1, 2020
by Connelly Hardaway
Latonya Gamble, president of the Eastside Community Development Corporation
(ECDC), launched a GoFundMe in June to raise money for an internet cafe to serve residents of the Eastside neighborhood of downtown Charleston.
With the help of Charleston's Black Lives Matter organization and local artist JaQuan Hicks, a new poster is spreading the word on social media, boosting the fundraiser's efforts to reach $20,000.
ECDC has received eight donated computers from S.C. Rep. Wendell Gilliard and Willie Frazier of Frazier Construction Company, Abdullah Muhammad, VIP Marketing and Advertising, and E- Solutions, but they need more to properly serve everyone in need of internet access.
Donations will go toward the purchase of new computers that will be part of an internet cafe, located inside of and managed by ECDC at its headquarters at 60 America St.
You can donate to the internet cafe online
and learn more about ECDC at ecdcorp.org
.
