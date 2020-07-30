Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Local Charleston creatives and business leaders present pro-mask videos in new campaign

#ComeProtected

Posted by Jeanne Dunn on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 5:06 PM

click to enlarge One video features local comedy duo Henry Riggs and Maari Suorsa - YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT
  • YouTube screenshot
  • One video features local comedy duo Henry Riggs and Maari Suorsa
Charleston-area creatives and business leaders have come together to produce videos in a campaign urging people to wear a mask as coronavirus cases continue to climb in our state and city.

Why the campaign? Despite South Carolina’s cases rising at one of the highest rates in the country, some locals and tourists still refuse to take preventative measures such as wearing a face covering.


Videographer Adam Boozer and writer Stinson Carter worked together to create two witty PSAs with the help of a local health care company Equiscript and other support from the city’s creative community.

The videos, “Parking Lot” (starring local comedy duo Nameless Numberhead) and “Bar,” present comical twists on situations where masks are required.

Their slogan is, appropriately, #ComeProtected.

