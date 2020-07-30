Landing Contemporary Art presents virtual exhibition, Currents of Change

click to enlarge
Nicki Klepper
Artists like Nicki Klepper present works that focus on the theme of currents
Landing Contemporary Art Gallery (LCA) will present a new online exhibition, Currents of Change
, this July 30-Aug. 13. The exhibition highlights the work of emerging artists from the "sister cities" of Charleston and Savannah.
Participating artists include Anne Abueva, Taylor Adams, Carrie Davis, Cathleen Ficht, Nicki Klepper, Yungian Lin, Barbara Montgomery and Maggie Roof. Their work examines currents, both natural and manmade, external and internal. The artists' paintings and photographs draw connections between the environment and culture of these two Lowcountry cities.
"The exhibition serves as a reminder of the unending source of inspiration that nature has always provided for artists, and the particular sense of comfort the Lowcountry environment gives its residents," said Kristie Landing, founder of LCA.
LCA, during non-pandemic times, is a nomadic art gallery focused on presenting the work of emerging artists. Landing works with new art collectors, too, helping them build a collection while supporting young talent.
While LCA cannot currently offer its curated pop-ups, the gallery continues to present online exhibitions and services for collectors and artists alike. Learn more at landingcontemporaryart.com
.
When: July 30-Aug. 13
Price:
Free to attend
Visual Arts