Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Landing Contemporary Art presents virtual exhibition, Currents of Change

Featuring emerging Lowcountry artists

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge Artists like Nicki Klepper present works that focus on the theme of currents - NICKI KLEPPER
  • Nicki Klepper
  • Artists like Nicki Klepper present works that focus on the theme of currents
Landing Contemporary Art Gallery (LCA) will present a new online exhibition, Currents of Change, this July 30-Aug. 13. The exhibition highlights the work of emerging artists from the "sister cities" of Charleston and Savannah.

Participating artists include Anne Abueva, Taylor Adams, Carrie Davis, Cathleen Ficht, Nicki Klepper, Yungian Lin, Barbara Montgomery and Maggie Roof. Their work examines currents, both natural and manmade, external and internal. The artists' paintings and photographs draw connections between the environment and culture of these two Lowcountry cities.

"The exhibition serves as a reminder of the unending source of inspiration that nature has always provided for artists, and the particular sense of comfort the Lowcountry environment gives its residents," said Kristie Landing, founder of LCA.

LCA, during non-pandemic times, is a nomadic art gallery focused on presenting the work of emerging artists. Landing works with new art collectors, too, helping them build a collection while supporting young talent.

While LCA cannot currently offer its curated pop-ups, the gallery continues to present online exhibitions and services for collectors and artists alike. Learn more at landingcontemporaryart.com.

Event Details Currents of Change
When: July 30-Aug. 13
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS