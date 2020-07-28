Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Charleston Library Society hosts digital event with Suzanne Nossel
Join the talk on free speech
Posted
by Jeanne Dunn
on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 6:13 AM
click to enlarge
Author and CEO of PEN America, Suzanne Nossel will be virtually discussing her new book Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech For All
with the Charleston Library Society on July 30.
The talk begins at 4:30 p.m. and will be hosted through Zoom. Joining the digital discussion is free and open to the public, but does require an RSVP
.
The book serves as a guide for navigating free expression in a diverse and dynamic country. Nossel is known as an advocate for respectful free speech and equips readers with knowledge on how to use their voice authentically in our current society.
In Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech For All
, Nossel brings clarity to the complex topic of expression in a democratic society. She emphasizes the importance of free speech for the representation of marginalized groups and brings readers a fresh outlook on a highly debated matter.
When: Thu., July 30, 4:30 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Books + Poetry and Lectures + Seminars
Tags: Charleston Library Society, Suzanne Nossel, Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech For All, virtual talk, Image