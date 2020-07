Charleston Library Society hosts digital event with Suzanne Nossel

click to enlarge

Event Details Speaker Series: Suzanne Nossel When: Thu., July 30, 4:30 p.m. Price: Free to attend Books + Poetry and Lectures + Seminars

Author and CEO of PEN America, Suzanne Nossel will be virtually discussing her new bookwith the Charleston Library Society on July 30.The talk begins at 4:30 p.m. and will be hosted through Zoom. Joining the digital discussion is free and open to the public, but does require an RSVP The book serves as a guide for navigating free expression in a diverse and dynamic country. Nossel is known as an advocate for respectful free speech and equips readers with knowledge on how to use their voice authentically in our current society.In, Nossel brings clarity to the complex topic of expression in a democratic society. She emphasizes the importance of free speech for the representation of marginalized groups and brings readers a fresh outlook on a highly debated matter.