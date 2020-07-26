Heart of Gold Gallery virtually showcases new works starting July 28

click to enlarge
Provided
Bring summer home with you when you peruse Heart of Gold's online collection
Local Mount Pleasant art gallery, Heart of Gold, showcases their Sun & Surf
collection online from July 28 to September 7. Featuring new photographers and pieces, Sun & Surf
consists of curated fine art that focuses on the beauty of beaches around the world.
You'll find the work of photographers such as Nico Guils, Mike Coots, Anne Menke and more.
Viewers can check out virtual gallery tours, artist interviews and social media throughout Sun & Surf
's duration.
"Even though our show looks a bit different this year, we are just as excited to share these amazing pieces and showcase the talented photographers behind them," said Heart of Gold Gallery founder Aaron Zych in a press release.
Additionally, the gallery is partnering with the Surfrider Foundation
to benefit their activist work to protect the world’s beaches. There will be a raffle alongside the showcase, with all proceeds going to Surfrider.
Check out the raffle on Heart of Gold's Instagram
on July 29 and view the full Sun & Surf collection online
When: July 28-Sept. 7
Price:
Prices vary
