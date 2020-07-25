Black Ink Book Festival hosts virtual summer book club with author Kwame Mbalia

click to enlarge
Kwame Mbalia hosts a virtual book club this August and heads to the Lowcountry next January for the Black Ink Book Festival
Local book fest, Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival, returns to the Holy City on Jan. 16, 2021, featuring keynote speaker, author Kwame Mbalia. The annual event will feature dozens of African-American authors, including many from the Lowcountry.
Stay tuned for more info on the festival, to be held at Trident Technical College, by following Black Ink online
.
Until the festival, book lovers can look forward to a virtual August book club with Mbalia, who will discuss his middle-grade novels, Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky
and Tristan Strong Destroys the World
(which comes out this October).
Stay tuned for more info on the date and details for the book club. Readers interested in winning one of Mbalia's books can enter online now through July 29
. Two books per Charleston County Public Library branch will be given away.