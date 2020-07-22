Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

New children's book Rescued By Rico to benefit animal rescues including Charleston Animal Society

Illustrating the importance of rescue pets

Posted by Jeanne Dunn on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 4:02 PM

click to enlarge rescued_by_rico_isolated_cover_8.5x11_final.jpg
Local Charleston writers Julie Weldon and Stacey Pierce recently announced an Indiegogo campaign for their new children’s book titled Rescued By Rico

Inspiration for the story comes from their own experience with a rescue dog.

With illustrations by artist Tami Boyce, the book aims to educate children on the significance of helping rescued animals and help parents have the difficult discussion about handling a pet that has passed away.

"We hope to accomplish three purposes with our book Rescued By Rico," said Weldon and Pierce in a press release about the book.

"First, to highlight how wonderful rescue dogs can be. Second, to help adults navigate the hard conversation about our beloved pets passing over the Rainbow Bridge. And third, to give money to rescue organizations who are doing amazing work."

Though Rico was only in their life for a short period of time, he made an impact on the authors. This children’s book covers some hard topics but also highlights the inspiring experience of giving rescue pets a home.

Rescued By Rico is available for purchase online. Weldon and Pierce are donating 50 percent of the book’s profit to the Charleston Animal society and three other animal charities.

