North Charleston Cultural Arts Department exhibits work in new Park Circle Gallery

click to enlarge Provided

Check out monthly exhibitions starting this August at the PCG, located in the former Olde Village Community Building

Event Details Works by Nicole Robinson and Sarah Harris @ Olde Village Community Center 4820 Jenkins Ave. North Charleston Charleston, SC When: Aug. 1-29 Price: Free to attend Visual Arts Map

Beginning this August, the North Charleston City Gallery relocates from the North Charleston Coliseum campus to a new Park Circle Gallery, located in the Olde Village Community Building at 4820 Jenkins Ave. The coliseum campus, which includes the Charleston Area Convention Center and Performing Arts Center, is closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.Park Circle Gallery (PCG) will be open Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. Admission is free. The monthly exhibitions kick off on Aug. 1 with two concurrent exhibits from local artists Nicole Robinson and Sarah Harris.In her exhibit,, photographer Nicole Robinson presents a series of long exposure tidal landscapes. "There has to be more that you derive from an image than just documentation of being in a certain place or time. If the image provokes thought or questions or stirs desire; there is where I find success of my art," said Robinson in an artist statement.Sarah Harris’ exhibit,, features a series of oil paintings that explore the subject of abandoned and rundown buildings in downtown Charleston. In an artist statement Harris said, "The abandoned buildings in our city have an unusual and mysterious beauty.Behind the decrepit walls there is an untold story."The City Gallery's gift shop will also relocated to PCG, featuring a variety of items by local artists available for purchase. Once it is safe to do so, the Cultural Arts Department plans to resume workshops and meetings for art groups in the new gallery space.Per CDC guidelines gallery capacity is currently limited to 10 people at a time. Staff and all visitors must wear a mask while they are in the gallery and practice social distancing. If you have any questions email culturalarts@northcharleston.org.