Wednesday, July 15, 2020
We Are Family hosting virtual book talk with Alok Vaid-Menon this Friday
LGBTQI+ empowerment and education
Posted
by Jeanne Dunn
on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 3:33 PM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Join Alok Vaid-Menon as they discuss their new book Beyond the Gender Binary this Friday
Join an online book discussion this Friday, held as part of We Are Family's Instagram Live series called "Couch Connections." The livestream’s focus is a discussion around the new book Beyond the Gender Binary
, written by Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer/artist.
Vaid-Menon will be featured in the Instagram Live to discuss their book as well as their ongoing effort to provide free copies of their book to America's LGBTQI+ youth.
We Are Family is also partnering with Vaid-Menon to give away 50 copies of the new book to LGBTQI+ youth under the age of 24. With both the livestream and the giveaway, the goal is to empower people to rise against discrimination experienced by the LGBTQI+ community.
Based in North Charleston, We Are Family is a nonprofit advocacy organization that serves as a safe space for LGBTQI+ youth through direct support, leadership development and community engagement.
When: Fri., July 17, 2 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
