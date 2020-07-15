We Are Family hosting virtual book talk with Alok Vaid-Menon this Friday

click to enlarge Provided

Join Alok Vaid-Menon as they discuss their new book Beyond the Gender Binary this Friday

Event Details We Are Family Virtual Book Talk When: Fri., July 17, 2 p.m. Price: Free to attend Books + Poetry and Lectures + Seminars

Join an online book discussion this Friday, held as part of We Are Family's Instagram Live series called "Couch Connections." The livestream’s focus is a discussion around the new book, written by Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer/artist.Vaid-Menon will be featured in the Instagram Live to discuss their book as well as their ongoing effort to provide free copies of their book to America's LGBTQI+ youth.We Are Family is also partnering with Vaid-Menon to give away 50 copies of the new book to LGBTQI+ youth under the age of 24. With both the livestream and the giveaway, the goal is to empower people to rise against discrimination experienced by the LGBTQI+ community.Based in North Charleston, We Are Family is a nonprofit advocacy organization that serves as a safe space for LGBTQI+ youth through direct support, leadership development and community engagement.