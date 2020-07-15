Tickets available now for Redux's July 23 open studios event

click to enlarge
Head to Redux Contemporary Art Center on July 23 for their first open studios event of the year. As with all events these days, this open studios experience will be a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic. Be sure to snag a ticket ($10)
in advance.
Advance tickets will allow Redux to space out the number of occupants during open studio hours, 5-8 p.m. All visitors are required to wear masks and social distancing measures will be implemented.
Open studio hours are a way for the public to get an insider's look into each Redux artist's personal studio. Some artists will have artwork available for sale, too.
While you're there, check out Creative Corridors: The Annual Studio Artist Exhibition
, which is on display through July 24. City Paper
talked to Redux executive director Cara Leepson about the group show last month.
"I was thinking about how everything was in turmoil at that point," she said. "But it's been really interesting to see the artists and the work that they've created in response to the way that times have changed in just a few short months. I was really interested in challenging the artists to think about art sending a message, generally speaking."
Learn more about Redux and upcoming events and exhibitions online at reduxstudios.org
.
@ Redux Contemporary Art Center
1056 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., July 23, 5-8 p.m.
Price:
$10
