Scouted Studio hosts weekly outdoor art pop-up on Kiawah this summer

click to enlarge Suzanne Leonard

Find pieces from Leonard at Timbers Kiawah on July 13

Event Details Scouted Studio Summer Pop-up @ Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club & Residences’ Clubhouse 3000 Southern Pines Lane Kiawah Kiawah Island, SC When: Mondays, 5-7 p.m. Continues through Aug. 31 Price: Free to attend Visual Arts Map

Local online art gallery, The Scouted Studio (formerly Straight to Art), returns to Timbers Kiawah this summer for an outdoor pop-up gallery event, held each Monday through the end of August. Held in an open air venue at Timbers Kiawah, the pop-up features work by local and regional artists.Head to Timbers Kiawah each Monday, 5-7 p.m. to shop art, social distanced style. The first featured artist, Suzanne Leonard, will be on hand on July 13 to discuss her "fluid acrylic" art form which combines acrylic paint and other mediums to create distinctive Lowcountry pieces.Be sure to call (843) 867-7100 to let Scouted Studio know you're attending.