Sunday, July 12, 2020
Scouted Studio hosts weekly outdoor art pop-up on Kiawah this summer
Art by the sea
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Sun, Jul 12, 2020 at 8:50 AM
click to enlarge
-
Suzanne Leonard
-
Find pieces from Leonard at Timbers Kiawah on July 13
Local online art gallery, The Scouted Studio
(formerly Straight to Art), returns to Timbers Kiawah this summer for an outdoor pop-up gallery event, held each Monday through the end of August. Held in an open air venue at Timbers Kiawah, the pop-up features work by local and regional artists.
Head to Timbers Kiawah each Monday, 5-7 p.m. to shop art, social distanced style. The first featured artist, Suzanne Leonard, will be on hand on July 13 to discuss her "fluid acrylic" art form which combines acrylic paint and other mediums to create distinctive Lowcountry pieces.
Be sure to call (843) 867-7100 to let Scouted Studio know you're attending.
@ Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club & Residences’ Clubhouse
3000 Southern Pines Lane
Kiawah
Kiawah Island,
SC
When: Mondays, 5-7 p.m. Continues through Aug. 31
Price:
Free to attend
Visual Arts
