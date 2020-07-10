Theatre 99 is bringing you two livestreamed comedy shows this weekend

click to enlarge
Jason Groce takes the virtual stage this Saturday
Local improv comedy venue Theatre 99 is carrying on with their livestreams every week for the foreseeable future, providing some social distanced humor to anyone seeking some wit during this turbulent time. Although they are temporarily closed due to the pandemic, they have found a safe alternative to giving their audience some laughs.
This weekend, there are shows on Friday and Saturday nights. On Friday, long form improv comedy duo Big Dicktionary will be taking the virtual stage. Composed of Timmy Finch and John Brennan, this team is known to keep their show fast and humorous.
Saturday night, local comedian Jason Groce is presenting “XOXO.” His recent win as Charleston City Paper
’s Best Local Comic has given him some well-earned attention, and this performance marks his first show since the start of the pandemic.
Both livestreams start at 8 p.m., and can be viewed on Theatre 99’s Facebook page. These shows are currently free, but Theatre 99 is taking donations on their website
for anyone who is interested in making a contribution.
When: July 10-11, 8 p.m.
Price:
Donations
Comedy