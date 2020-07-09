Thursday, July 9, 2020
Holy City Magic closes, blaming "disproportionate" enforcement of COVID-19 closures
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Jul 9, 2020 at 2:52 PM
Today local magic parlor Holy City Magic
Blackwell (right) says that the SC is unfairly keeping entertainment venue doors shuttered while many other businesses are allowed to reopen
announced that it is closing its doors. In a statement posted on Facebook, owner of Holy City Magic, Howard Blackwell, blamed "government bureaucracy and the disproportionate way the law is being enforced" for the location's closing.
Per Gov. Henry McMaster's orders, entertainment venues like theaters and performing arts centers are still not allowed to reopen during the current coronavirus pandemic.
Holy City Magic opened last July and hosted a slew of popular shows, bringing in local and national talent and even presenting family-friendly matinee performances.
