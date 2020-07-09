Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Holy City Magic closes, blaming "disproportionate" enforcement of COVID-19 closures

Disappearing Act

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jul 9, 2020 at 2:52 PM

Blackwell (right) says that the SC is unfairly keeping entertainment venue doors shuttered while many other businesses are allowed to reopen
  • File photo
  • Blackwell (right) says that the SC is unfairly keeping entertainment venue doors shuttered while many other businesses are allowed to reopen
Today local magic parlor Holy City Magic announced that it is closing its doors. In a statement posted on Facebook, owner of Holy City Magic, Howard Blackwell, blamed "government bureaucracy and the disproportionate way the law is being enforced" for the location's closing.

You can find the full statement below.

Per Gov. Henry McMaster's orders, entertainment venues like theaters and performing arts centers are still not allowed to reopen during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Holy City Magic opened last July and hosted a slew of popular shows, bringing in local and national talent and even presenting family-friendly matinee performances.

