Charleston-based artist Kate March speaks on the topic of 'Underdog' at this month's Creative Mornings

click to enlarge
Tune into Zoom on July 24 for this month's Creative Mornings Charleston, where you'll hear from self-described multi-hyphenate artist Kate March speaking on the topic of Underdog. The free morning lecture starts at 8 a.m. Be sure to register
starting on July 20 at 9 a.m.
March, who is currently based in Charleston, is a performance artist, painter, poet and choreographer who weaves together her many talents to "produce distinctive experiences and concepts that draw audiences into her outre world."
You can find March creating immersive, provocative art through live painting performance solos where she creates large-scale paintings with her body dancing on the canvas.
This month's topic, Underdog, was chosen by the Creative Mornings chapter in Edinburgh, inspired in part by a letter James Baldwin once wrote to his nephew.
Baldwin said: “You were not expected to aspire to excellence. You were expected to make peace with mediocrity […] Take no one’s word for anything, including mine, but trust your experience. Know whence you came. If you know whence you came, there is really no limit to where you can go.”
Learn more about Creative Mornings (and check out videos of past talks) online
.
When: Fri., July 24, 8 a.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Festivals + Events and Lectures + Seminars