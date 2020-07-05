Miller Gallery hosts fundraising exhibit online through July 16

-
Provided/ Mile Purvis (detail)
-
You'll find a piece from Miles Purvis (work pictured here) in this online fundraiser
Now through July 16 you can shop online art for a good cause at millergallerychs.com. Online exhibit Art For Change
features the work of 19 of Miller Gallery's artists, with pieces priced from $125 to $2,200.
All proceeds from this group exhibit benefit R3 Inc
, a local nonprofit that works to "empower all youth, regardless of their background, to become healthy, productive, and active members of their communities" as well as the Rick Watkins Memorial Scholarship
at CofC and free art classes for underserved Charleston kids at Miller Gallery.
Miller Gallery represents contemporary local and international artists, with a focus on emerging artists working in a variety of mediums.
The gallery is currently open Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
When: Through July 16
Price:
Prices vary
Benefits + Fundraisers and Visual Arts