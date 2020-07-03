Charleston Friends of the Library hosts a safe and sanitized summer book sale

click to enlarge
Head to the Main Library on July 24-25 to shop a socially distanced book sale
On July 24-25 head to the Main Library for That Summer Book Sale, where you can browse through hundreds of (sanitized) used books, CDs and DVDs at super low prices. The semi annual book sale, presented by Charleston Friends of the Library (CFOL), benefits the Charleston County Public Library and all of its programs.
CFOL has had to cancel two book sales in the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic; they're utilizing every safety protocol they have to make sure this book sale is as sanitized and socially distant as possible. All attendees must wear a mask.
Books, DVDs and CDs start at $1 for paperbacks and $4 for hardback books, with genres that cover everything from mysteries to romances to local histories to classics.
The book sale is open to the public on July 24-25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with special senior hours from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. each day. Friends of the Library members can shop books on July 23, 4-6 p.m.
The Charleston Friends of the Library
is a nonprofit volunteer organization that raises money through book sales to fund library services. Follow them on Instagram
to stay up-to-date with initiatives like African-American Perspectives, a collection of titles focused on anti-racism and social justice. These titles are focused on helping CCPL patrons read, listen, learn and grow as they expand their knowledge of race relations.
@ Main Library
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: July 24-25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free to attend
Books + Poetry, Festivals + Events, Fashion + Shopping and Benefits + Fundraisers