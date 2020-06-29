Theatre 99 hosting livestream comedy shows two nights a week

Charleston's improv theater, Theatre 99
, cannot reopen to the public because of the current coronavirus pandemic. But, like so many arts organizations and businesses in town, they want to keep producing content for their audience. Now, they've got an easy way for everyone to access live comedy.
Twice a week, Theatre 99 livestreams improv shows. Similar to their regular, in-person shows, Theatre 99 picks the topics for these shows based on suggestions from online viewers.
Theatre 99 asks viewers to donate any amount at theatre99.com. All shows are accessible on Theatre 99's Facebook after they're streamed.
Stay tuned to Facebook for Theatre 99
's next shows (including the occasional pop-up show, announced 24 hours in advance).