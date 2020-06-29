Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Monday, June 29, 2020

Theatre 99 hosting livestream comedy shows two nights a week

Laughs online

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 5:39 PM


Charleston's improv theater, Theatre 99, cannot reopen to the public because of the current coronavirus pandemic. But, like so many arts organizations and businesses in town, they want to keep producing content for their audience. Now, they've got an easy way for everyone to access live comedy.

Twice a week, Theatre 99 livestreams improv shows. Similar to their regular, in-person shows, Theatre 99 picks the topics for these shows based on suggestions from online viewers.

Theatre 99 asks viewers to donate any amount at theatre99.com. All shows are accessible on Theatre 99's Facebook after they're streamed.

Stay tuned to Facebook for Theatre 99's next shows (including the occasional pop-up show, announced 24 hours in advance).

Tags: , , , , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS