Thursday, June 25, 2020

Get more out of the Gibbes with docent gallery hours

Get more from the tour

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 3:25 PM

Got questions? The Gibbes' knowledgeable guides have answers
  • Provided
  • Got questions? The Gibbes' knowledgeable guides have answers
The Gibbes Museum of Art reopened to the public earlier this month, enacting new safety precautions to help keep staff and visitors safe during the current coronavirus pandemic. 
Now, the museum is offering docent gallery hours, during which the Gibbes' team of knowledgeable docents (guides) will be stationed throughout exhibitions to answer any questions visitors may have.

Docents will be available Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m., Thursdays, 1-3 p.m. and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.

When visiting the museum be sure to wear a mask and limit your group to no more than three people or immediate family members. There are one-way posted paths throughout the museum and guests are asked to maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

Need a mask for your kiddos? The Gibbes Museum shop will soon be selling youth masks featuring illustrations by Gibbes creative director Erin Banks. Each illustration was created for the G is for Gibbes: A Museum ABC Book.

Pre-order kid masks ($12) online now.

click to enlarge Kids can cover up with masks featuring the designs of Erin Banks - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Kids can cover up with masks featuring the designs of Erin Banks

The Gibbes is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
Location Details Gibbes Museum of Art
Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 722-2706
Tues., Thurs., Fri., Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wed. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 1-5 p.m.
Gallery and Museum
Map

Location

