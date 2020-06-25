Get more out of the Gibbes with docent gallery hours

Gibbes Museum, set to reopen June 1, previews fall exhibitions

More masks, more art

The Gibbes Museum of Art reopens to the public on June 1, after temporarily closing its doors on March 18 due to the current coronavirus pandemic. The museum has enacted new safety precautions including requiring visitors to wear face masks, limiting museum occupancy to 50 percent, and offering hand sanitizer stations throughout the exhibitions.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock