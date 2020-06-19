Kate Hooray Osmond and Laura Dargan's collab on display now at the Miller Gallery

click to enlarge
-
Kate Hooray Osmond and Laura M. Dargan
-
Works like "Untitled" are the result of two artists taking the time to tune into their own emotions
This Saturday the Miller Gallery presents a new collaborative exhibit from local artists Kate Hooray Osmond and Laura Dargan: Stop, Listen
. The artists will participate in an Instagram Live Q&A
on June 20 from 1-2 p.m.
Dargan and Osmond created the works for this series by "allowing their emotional process to speak for them." The title reflects their artistic process: stop and listen.
The artists worked through their own realities — and the realities of an international pandemic as well as national civil unrest — on shared surfaces, using each other's styles as jumping off points for their different ways of creating.
Osmond used Dargan's abstract paintings as a launch point for her gilded, geometric color fields.
A limited number of seats will be available during the June 20 Q&A; you can RSVP via email, info@millergallerychs.com.
Miller Gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12-4 p.m. with a max capacity of 12 people in the gallery at one time. Masks and hand sanitizer are available at the door.
@ Miller Gallery
149 1/2 East Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., June 20, 1-2 p.m. and Tuesdays-Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Continues through July 20
Price:
Free to attend
