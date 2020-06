Kate Hooray Osmond and Laura Dargan's collab on display now at the Miller Gallery

click to enlarge Kate Hooray Osmond and Laura M. Dargan

Works like "Untitled" are the result of two artists taking the time to tune into their own emotions

Event Details Stop, Listen @ Miller Gallery 149 1/2 East Bay St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sat., June 20, 1-2 p.m. and Tuesdays-Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Continues through July 20 Price: Free to attend Visual Arts Map

This Saturday the Miller Gallery presents a new collaborative exhibit from local artists Kate Hooray Osmond and Laura Dargan:. The artists will participate in an Instagram Live Q&A on June 20 from 1-2 p.m.Dargan and Osmond created the works for this series by "allowing their emotional process to speak for them." The title reflects their artistic process: stop and listen.The artists worked through their own realities — and the realities of an international pandemic as well as national civil unrest — on shared surfaces, using each other's styles as jumping off points for their different ways of creating.Osmond used Dargan's abstract paintings as a launch point for her gilded, geometric color fields.A limited number of seats will be available during the June 20 Q&A; you can RSVP via email, info@millergallerychs.com.Miller Gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday, 12-4 p.m. with a max capacity of 12 people in the gallery at one time. Masks and hand sanitizer are available at the door.