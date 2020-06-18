Thursday, June 18, 2020
Charleston creatives debut 'Red, White and Black' designs to benefit Black Lives Matter
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 1:48 PM
Local comedian, actor and artist Deshawn Mason
recently created a design with the intention of printing it on a T-shirt and donating proceeds from the sale of the shirts to Black Lives Matter.
The design is a reimagining of an American flag featuring the words "Red White And Black" and images of raised black fists against a red, white and black backdrop.
Now, he's partnered with local artist and screen printer, Kate Ritchie
, to make those T-shirts a reality. Head to Ritchie's website to purchase a shirt
— unisex crew neck in five adult sizes — for $25. You can also purchase a poster ($12) and a sticker ($4).
Deducting the cost of shipping and materials, all money raised from the shirts will be donated to Black Lives Matter
.
