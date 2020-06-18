Support local journalism by donating to the City Paper

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Charleston creatives debut 'Red, White and Black' designs to benefit Black Lives Matter

Proceeds go to BLM

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 1:48 PM

Local comedian, actor and artist Deshawn Mason recently created a design with the intention of printing it on a T-shirt and donating proceeds from the sale of the shirts to Black Lives Matter.

The design is a reimagining of an American flag featuring the words "Red White And Black" and images of raised black fists against a red, white and black backdrop.

Now, he's partnered with local artist and screen printer, Kate Ritchie, to make those T-shirts a reality. Head to Ritchie's website to purchase a shirt — unisex crew neck in five adult sizes — for $25. You can also purchase a poster ($12) and a sticker ($4).

Deducting the cost of shipping and materials, all money raised from the shirts will be donated to Black Lives Matter

