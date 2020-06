Charleston creatives debut 'Red, White and Black' designs to benefit Black Lives Matter

Local comedian, actor and artist Deshawn Mason recently created a design with the intention of printing it on a T-shirt and donating proceeds from the sale of the shirts to Black Lives Matter.The design is a reimagining of an American flag featuring the words "Red White And Black" and images of raised black fists against a red, white and black backdrop.Now, he's partnered with local artist and screen printer, Kate Ritchie , to make those T-shirts a reality. Head to Ritchie's website to purchase a shirt — unisex crew neck in five adult sizes — for $25. You can also purchase a poster ($12) and a sticker ($4).Deducting the cost of shipping and materials, all money raised from the shirts will be donated to Black Lives Matter