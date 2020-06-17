Charleston library launches #ThisIsForCynthia campaign to honor former librarian five years after Emanuel

click to enlarge
Perform an act of kindness and be sure to use the hashtag #ThisIsForCynthia
This week Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) launches the #ThisIsForCynthia campaign to honor the life of former librarian Cynthia Graham Hurd who was one of nine churchgoers murdered in the Mother Emanuel AME shooting five years ago.
The campaign encourages acts of kindness from members of the community; after performing an act of kindness the public is asked to post a photo or video of the act to social media using the hashtag, #ThisIsForCynthia.
In a press release CCPL executive director Angela Craig said: "We do not want anyone to forget what happened to Cynthia or the eight others killed in the church five years ago. We hope the community will take this opportunity to share a little love, even from afar."
On June 17, the five year anniversary of the Mother Emanuel shooting, the library releases a video tribute of Cynthia Graham Hurd, "Cynthia Graham Hurd, A Legacy Everlasting."
Produced by CCPL digital studio manager and local documentarian Julian Gooding, the video features stories and messages from U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn, former S.C. Rep. Bakari Sellers and former Vice President Joe Biden.
You can find the video on the Library's YouTube
and Facebook
pages.