Colour of Music Festival re-releases 2017 poster designed by Colin Quashie and Gil Schuler

Quashie designed the poster's violin/fist image and Schuler created the poster's text

Charleston's Colour of Music Festival has decided to re-release their 2017 poster design as a response to people who have started using the image on their social media.The 2017 poster, designed by local artist Colin Quashie and graphic designer Gil Schuler, features a five-string violin that morphs into a fist, a symbol of black resistance.In a press release the festival describes the symbolism of the poster's image: "Though socially and politically current, the visual illustrates the dogged defiance of black classical composers and musicians who for centuries withstood cultural biases from audiences and who now are pushing the current orchestral community to do more to showcase black artists’ talent and composers’ works."Color posters (24-by-36) are available now for $35 or $135, signed by both artists.Quashie's art has always addressed issues of culture, politics and race. In between writing gigs for six comedy series, an independent feature film and a documentary Quashie continues to produce his powerful brand of art.