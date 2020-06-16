Charleston Symphony Orchestra presents 'Concert for Equality' on Juneteenth

click to enlarge
Provided
Charleston's Ranky Tanky performs during the CSO's upcoming Juneteenth performance
This Friday the Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) presents a virtual concert, Call and Response: A Concert for Equality at 7:30 p.m. You can tune into the free livestream through charlestonsymphony.org
The concert takes place on Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day when the abolition of slavery was first announced in the state of Texas on June 19, 1865.
Assistant conductor of the CSO, Kellen Gray, curated and will conduct the program. In a press release Gray said: "What an orchestra does best is listen, and real listening only happens when we allow the voices of others to briefly be more prominent than our own. Our community has many voices that deserve the stage and this program addresses that directly, by giving stage to voices muted by inequality, those that empathize and want to help, and those who see how inequality has wounded our community.”
The evening features music of African-American and Afro-British composers interspersed with testimonials from guests speakers including Grammy Award-winner Charlton Singleton, CSO composer in residence Edward Hart and Coastal Community Foundation president Darrin Goss, Sr.
The performance includes orchestral works by William Grant Still, George Walker, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Adolphus Hailstork. The evening concludes with a performance from Ranky Tanky.
When: Fri., June 19, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
