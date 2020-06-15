Redux Contemporary Art Center reopens Monday with new exhibition

click to enlarge Provided

For this year's exhibition, Redux asked participating artists to consider the power of art and its ability to send messages and rally communities.

Event Details Creative Corridors: The Annual Redux Studio Artist Exhibition @ Redux Contemporary Art Center 1056 King St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: June 15-July 24 Price: Free to attend Visual Arts Map

Redux Contemporary Art Center reopens to the public today, with limited hours and at limited capacity: Mondays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The gallery space and studio corridors will be open and those looking to visit artist studios must make an appointment ahead of time.Masks will be provided to visitors who do not have them and all guests are asked to remain six feet apart from others while in the building.Opening June 15, Redux presents, an opportunity for Redux's resident artists to showcase a sample of their work as it relates to a specific prompt.For this year's exhibition, Redux asked participating artists to consider the power of art and its ability to send messages and rally communities.Participating artists include: Anne Abueva, Susan Altman, Mia Loia, Gret Mackintosh, Andrew King, Morgan Kinne, Jonathan Rypkema and many more.Learn more about Redux and all upcoming programs online at reduxstudios.org.