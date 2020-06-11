Charleston cultural organizations host a variety of summer camps for kids

click to enlarge
Kids (and adults!) are invited to read as much as possible this summer
As businesses and organizations across the state begin to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, local cultural and arts organizations are working hard to provide safe, socially distant summer camps for kids.
These camps are filling up fast, so be sure to sign your kid(s) up ASAP.
Write of Summer at Blue Bicycle Books
Now in its 17th year, Blue Bike's Write of Summer is a week-long chance for kids of all ages (the sessions are broken into grades 3-6, 7-12, 5-9, 6-10) to engage in some meaningful creative writing.
Owner Jonathan Sanchez and store manager Sara Peck lead sessions at the store and in two additional locations, downtown and Mount Pleasant. This year the store is also offering a number of virtual sessions.
Check out the full lineup of camp dates, which kicked off this week, online
.
Imagine Your Story: Summer Reading Program
Charleston County Public Library and Charleston County School District are working together to get area kids to read more books over their summer breaks. The annual summer reading program offers incentives for reading during the summer months and runs now through Aug. 15.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's program will feature even more virtual events than usual to promote reading from afar.
This program is free to participate in (adults are welcome too!) and you can learn more about the virtual programs, prizes and reading lists online
.
Redux Summer Kids Camps
Redux Contemporary Art Center has been closely monitoring CDC summer camp guidelines to create a strategic plan that's safe for young campers. Redux will offer four weeks of morning (ages 5-10) and afternoon(ages 11-13) summer art camp sessions throughout the month of July.
Redux will limit enrollment to eight children per session, so be sure to register soon
(pricing starts at $160, with discounts on siblings).
Each camper will get to experience a "child-centered artistic experience" while maintaining social distancing. Campers will experiment with painting, sculpture, collage and more.
Summer Camp at the Gibbes
While day camp sessions for kids ages 6-10 are already sold out at the Gibbes Museum of Art, there are some sessions open for students ages 8-16. From advanced drawing techniques to illustration and storybook design, these week-long sessions are a great opportunity for older kids to hone their creative skills. Register (prices start at $250/nonmembers) online
.
Children's Museum of the Lowcountry Camps
The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry (CML) offers kids ages 3-10 developmentally appropriate, hands-on activities that include engineering, math, literacy and the arts.
As a high touch facility, CML has worked hard to invest in materials that will keep the museum as clean as possible for visitors, including UV sanitizers and shoe disinfecting mats.
You can send your kids to full day sessions of each week-long camp (about $300 for nonmembers) or opt for morning or afternoon sessions (about $213/nonmembers). Camp weeks kick off on June 15 and run through Aug. 14. Each week features a different theme from Kid Coders to Harry Potter to Mission STEMpossible.
Register online
.