South Carolina Humanities awards $482,000 to 99 organizations through coronavirus relief grants

Laura McGuinn
The "Rauschenberg in Charleston" exhibit at the Gibbes Musem of Art was supported by a grant from SC Humanities in 2019
This week the nonprofit South Carolina Humanities
announced that it has awarded 99 cultural organizations in South Carolina with $482,000 in Bridge Emergency Relief Grants.
These grants were designed to offer unrestricted operating or humanities program support to cultural organizations facing financial hardship as a result of the current coronavirus pandemic. Funding for these grants was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act.
Organizations will receive immediate funds to help stabilize and maintain essential functions.
In a press release executive director of South Carolina Humanities Dr. Randy Akers said: "South Carolina has an annual $24 billion dollar tourism industry that includes hundreds of arts and cultural organizations that bolster that important economic sector. Closed since mid-March, these organizations and their personnel have suffered dramatically."
Eight Charleston cultural organizations received grants including: Charleston Friends of the Library, The Charleston Museum, Gibbes Museum of Art, Historic Charleston Foundation, Middleton Place Foundation, Drayton Hall Preservation Trust, Preservation Society of Charleston and South Carolina Historical Society.
Learn more about South Carolina Humanities online at schumanities.org
