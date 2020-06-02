Watch Marcus Amaker's prescient visual poem, "The America I Know Could Use a Good Cry"

This week, local graphic designer, electronic musician and Charleston's poet laureate Marcus Amaker shared a recent poem from his latest collection of poetry, The Birth of All Things, "The America I Know Could Use a Good Cry."
Amaker wrote "The America I Know" in February and filmed the accompanying video at Moe's Crosstown Tavern with local videographer Kristy Crum prior to the coronavirus shutdown.
Sharing the poem on Instagram, Amaker wrote: "This is a prose poem written from experience. about our country and its relationship with black people."
As cities across America host protests against racial injustice and police brutality, Amaker's words, as always, ring loud and clear.
Earlier this week Amaker shared a different collection of poems, those written by local students from some of his poetry workshops. One poem is titled, "Got stop by the cops," and asks, "Am I going to die?"
Amaker wrote: "Will a revolution happen? that's up to you, not me. what will continue, though, is the work. poetry as protest. are you listening?"