Get your shot to see 'Hamilton' at N. Charleston PAC by buying tickets to this year's Best of Broadway series

You can't beat the tunes in Broadway classic "Hairspray"
Tickets are now on sale for the North Charleston Performing Arts Center's 2020-2021 season. The season is stacked with fun productions from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
to Anastasia
and season ticket packages start at just $245.
You can buy season tickets online now
.
In a press release North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said: "The Best of Broadway continues to be the biggest and best theatrical experience in the Lowcountry and audiences from all over South Carolina and beyond come to our beautiful city to enjoy this world class entertainment."
Here's the upcoming season lineup:
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Jan. 8-10, 2021)
Described by Entertainment Weekly
as a "delectable concoction," Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
comes alive on the NPAC stage next January. Hear songs like "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man" and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," from a score brought to you by the songwriters of acclaimed musical Hairspray
.
Oklahoma! (Jan. 29-31, 2021)
The New York Times
asks: "How is it that the coolest new show on Broadway is a 1943 musical?" The answer, of course, lies in the "funny and sexy, dark and jolting" Oklahoma!
As a community confronts an outsider, viewers get an intimate look at the frontier life that shaped America.
Fiddler on the Roof (March 19-21, 2021)
Perhaps best known for its hit songs like "If I Were A Rich Man" and "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," Fiddler on the Roof
is a heartwarming tale of family — fathers and daughters and husbands and wives.
Anastasia (May 14-16, 2021)
Inspired by the films of the same name, Anastasia
transports audiences to another world, from the twilight of the Russian Empire to 1920s Paris, following a young woman determined to discover the mystery of her past. Variety
calls it "An irresistible and sumptuous fairy tale."
Hairspray (July 9-11, 2021)
The Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray
heads to the Lowcountry next July. Follow Tracy Turnblad as she navigates her way through 1960s Baltimore to make it onto TV's most popular show.
This year the Best of Broadway series includes a "special bonus" show from the Blue Man Group, performing at the PAC April 9-11, 2021
. This year's season ticket holders will have priority access to seats before they go on sale to the general public. If you've never seen the Blue Man Group perform, you're missing what Boston Globe
calls "the ultimate family entertainment."
"Hamilton" makes its way to North Charleston during the 2021-2022 season
Earlier this year the North Charleston PAC announced that the national tour of Hamilton
will make its way to North Charleston during the 2021-2022 season. While tickets for the blockbuster show are not for sale yet, the PAC says purchasing 2020-2021 season tickets and renewing your season tickets for 2021-2022 will guarantee you both access to tickets and seat locations before tickets go on sale to the general public.
Learn more about the North Charleston Performing Arts Center and all upcoming performances online
.