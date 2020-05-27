The Charleston Museum has reopened with two new exhibits

click to enlarge
Provided
The museum has implemented a variety of safety measures to keep visitors safe
This week the Charleston Museum announced that it is reopening to the public following its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like most businesses and organizations reopening during this time, the museum has implemented new safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The museum's historic houses are on track to open soon as well: Tentatively, the Joseph Manigault House will reopen on June 1, and the Heyward-Washington House on June 15.
The museum's new safety measures include enhanced cleaning procedures, signage to promote social distancing and handwashing stations throughout the museum.
Certain exhibits with touchable components will be closed including Kidstory, the Historic Textiles Gallery try-on clothing station and the Bunting classroom. The visitor services desk now has a plexiglass sneeze guard and touchless credit card transactions can be made at the museum and historic houses.
Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing in the museum and houses; visitors are required to keep personal items with them at all times.
While you're at the museum be sure to check out two new exhibits: From Etchings to Pastels: An Artistic Renewal of the Charleston Renaissance
and Shapes of Summer: Historic Bathing Suits.
City Paper
chatted with the museum's chief of collections Jennifer McCormick about Shapes of Summer
last month. She explained that the exhibit is not only about fashion, but about the socio-economic implications of bathing suits: "Part of this exhibit is not only seeing the evolution of the bathing suits but also the evolution of transportation with bridges and ferries to allow not just the wealthy to enjoy the beaches."
The Charleston Museum is open Mondays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays, noon-5 p.m. You can buy tickets online
.