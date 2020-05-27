Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

The Charleston Museum has reopened with two new exhibits

Historic houses opening soon

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge The museum has implemented a variety of safety measures to keep visitors safe - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • The museum has implemented a variety of safety measures to keep visitors safe
This week the Charleston Museum announced that it is reopening to the public following its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like most businesses and organizations reopening during this time, the museum has implemented new safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The museum's historic houses are on track to open soon as well: Tentatively, the Joseph Manigault House will reopen on June 1, and the Heyward-Washington House on June 15.

The museum's new safety measures include enhanced cleaning procedures, signage to promote social distancing and handwashing stations throughout the museum.

Certain exhibits with touchable components will be closed including Kidstory, the Historic Textiles Gallery try-on clothing station and the Bunting classroom. The visitor services desk now has a plexiglass sneeze guard and touchless credit card transactions can be made at the museum and historic houses.

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing in the museum and houses; visitors are required to keep personal items with them at all times.
Related This summer, the Charleston Museum explores the role of beach fashion through history:
Bathing suits in the Charleston Museum's latest exhibit show not only an evolution of fashion, but changes in the cultural norms of the day
This summer, the Charleston Museum explores the role of beach fashion through history
Show Some Skin
Although there is no specific opening date as of yet, the Charleston Museum's summertime exhibit Shapes of Summer: Historic Bathing Suits is hoping to make its debut at the end of April and stay on display through September, giving you plenty of time to marvel at these historic textiles that tell a story of both fashion and culture.
By Samantha Connors
Features
While you're at the museum be sure to check out two new exhibits: From Etchings to Pastels: An Artistic Renewal of the Charleston Renaissance and Shapes of Summer: Historic Bathing Suits.

City Paper chatted with the museum's chief of collections Jennifer McCormick about Shapes of Summer last month. She explained that the exhibit is not only about fashion, but about the socio-economic implications of bathing suits: "Part of this exhibit is not only seeing the evolution of the bathing suits but also the evolution of transportation with bridges and ferries to allow not just the wealthy to enjoy the beaches."

The Charleston Museum is open Mondays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays, noon-5 p.m. You can buy tickets online.
Location Details Charleston Museum
Charleston Museum
360 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 722-2296
Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Sun., 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Museum
