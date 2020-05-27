The Charleston Museum has reopened with two new exhibits

This summer, the Charleston Museum explores the role of beach fashion through history

Show Some Skin

Although there is no specific opening date as of yet, the Charleston Museum's summertime exhibit Shapes of Summer: Historic Bathing Suits is hoping to make its debut at the end of April and stay on display through September, giving you plenty of time to marvel at these historic textiles that tell a story of both fashion and culture.

By Samantha Connors

Features