South Carolina Arts Commission presents online auction through May 30

Through May 30, the South Carolina Arts Commission (SCAC) hosts an online art auction, Find Joy in Art
, supporting South Carolina artists.
Participating artists include Kristy Bishop, Tyrone Geter, Arianne King Comer, Lese Corrigan, Riki Matsuda, Edward Rice, Leo Twiggs, Cecil Williams and many more. You can find the full list online
.
The wide variety of artists, a number of them past winners of the Verner's Governor Awards for the Arts and the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award, have a wide variety of pieces up for auction. From jewelry to paintings to photographs there's a work of art for anyone seeking a little bit of joy.
Peruse all of the works up for auction online now through May 30
.