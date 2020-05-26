Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Robert Lange and Nathan Durfee present first collaborative works in 10 years

Opening June 5

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge Lange's hyper realist style meets Durfee's whimsical characters - PROVIDED/ ROBERT LANGE AND NATHAN DURFEE
  • Provided/ Robert Lange and Nathan Durfee
  • Lange's hyper realist style meets Durfee's whimsical characters
This June Robert Lange Studios presents a special collaborative show, By Our Powers Combined, which features the work of oil painters Robert Lange and Nathan Durfee. The duo have worked together before (RLS represents Durfee's work), but this is the first time in a decade that they have worked on the very same panels.

The show opens on June 5 and runs throughout the month. Viewers can check out a wide variety of Lange and Durfee's works; Lange began each painting, sending it to Durfee to complete.

Pandemic pending, the gallery will host both artists and guests for an all-day celebration and viewing on June 5.

Durfee described the collaborative process: "These collaborations act as a call-and-response. Rob creates precise compositions, that frankly hold up nicely on their own, and my job is to add to the conversation. The magic is in finding a response that’s equal parts belonging and unexpected. The blend elevates each of our parts."

The artists have not physically seen each other during this quarantine, but have corresponded as "creative pen pals."
click to enlarge "Heroes Having a Moment" - PROVIDED/ ROBERT LANGE AND NATHAN DURFEE
  • Provided/ Robert Lange and Nathan Durfee
  • "Heroes Having a Moment"
Perhaps one of the most striking works in this collection is "Heroes Having a Moment," which pays homage to health care and essential workers and features two masked superheroes in an embrace.

While Lange painted the superheroes' clothing, he left the rest of the piece up to Durfee. "Of all the paintings Nathan has made over the years, I have always been emotionally moved by his paintings where two characters were embracing or hugging," said Lange.

Stay up-to-date with the show's opening plans online at robertlangestudios.com.
Event Details By Our Powers Combined
@ Robert Lange Studios
2 Queen St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., June 5, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and June 5-26
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts
Map

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS