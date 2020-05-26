click to enlarge Provided

The Gibbes enacts new safety measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic

click to enlarge Provided/Gibbes Museum of Art

Did someone say an exhibition about witchcraft and the world's end? You betcha.

The Gibbes Museum of Art reopens to the public on June 1, after temporarily closing its doors on March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The museum has enacted new safety precautions including requiring visitors to wear face masks, limiting museum occupancy to 50 percent and offering hand sanitizer stations throughout the exhibitions.In a press release, the Gibbes’ executive director, Angela Mack, said: "While safety is our number one concern, we recognize the healing power that art has for so many in our community, and we are thrilled to be able to open the museum as a respite for those struggling during these uncertain times."Guests are encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time online and to keep their group limited to three people or immediate family members. There will be one-way posted paths throughout the museum and guests must maintain a 6-foot distance from others.The Gibbes' has extended three of their current exhibitions:andThe museum has also teased some upcoming exhibitions. In August the Gibbes presents, featuring a selection of 45 works from Green and Weedman's personal collection.explores themes of work, love, belonging and spirituality with pieces that convey love between a parent and child, struggles for racial equality and pride in ancestral heritage.This October the Gibbes presentsguest curated by University of Virginia professor of art history, Larry Goedde. The selection of Northern Renaissance paintings and prints come from a major private Charleston collection featuring works created in Europe and Germany between 1440 and 1590. Viewers will find subjects like a troubled Virgin Mary and a "menacing group of malevolent figures."Learn more about the Gibbes, their current and upcoming exhibitions and their new safety policies online at gibbesmuseum.org.