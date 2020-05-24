Charleston library offering curbside pick-up service starting in June

click to enlarge
Charleston County Public Library will begin providing curbside service on June 8 at all library branches so that patrons can pick up books and other items they've placed on hold.
Curbside service will be available Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursdays, 1-7 p.m. Patrons can place holds online at ccpl.org
(where you can also ask a librarian questions via chat).
Patrons can sign up for temporary e-cards
to access all digital materials and resources.
If you have books you wish to return you can drop them at any branch's book drop; these items are quarantined for 72 hours before they are processed, checked back in and recirculated.
While the library plans on a phased reopening of all branches soon, you can still check out a wide variety of online programming at ccpl.org
.
In a recent interview
with City Paper
, executive director Angela Craig discussed the library's ever-growing digital catalog: "We're never going back. The digital platform has allowed us to take the best practices from each branch and share it all over the county."