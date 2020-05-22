Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Friday, May 22, 2020

Gracie & Lacy host virtual Memorial Day concert this Saturday

Patriotic pair

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 8:54 AM

Get patriotic with this sister act this weekend
  • Provided
  • Get patriotic with this sister act this weekend
Sister act Gracie & Lacy have been hosting a live virtual concert series each Saturday night during quarantine. This Saturday, they take things up a notch with a special Memorial Day performance, coming at you live at 7 p.m. on Facebook.
The duo don vintage attire during their song and tap-dance routines and during this concert they'll also display photos of servicemen, women and veterans submitted by fans.

You can submit your photos online.

This week's audience will also enjoy tunes from featured local guest artist Heather Rice, who has opened for big names like Cheryl Crow and Lady Antebellum.
Event Details Gracie & Lacy Virtual Concerts
When: Saturdays, 7 p.m.
Price: Free
Concert Music, Family + Kids and City Picks

