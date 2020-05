Gracie & Lacy host virtual Memorial Day concert this Saturday

click to enlarge Provided

Get patriotic with this sister act this weekend

Event Details Gracie & Lacy Virtual Concerts When: Saturdays, 7 p.m. Price: Free Concert Music, Family + Kids and City Picks

Sister act Gracie & Lacy have been hosting a live virtual concert series each Saturday night during quarantine. This Saturday, they take things up a notch with a special Memorial Day performance, coming at you live at 7 p.m. on Facebook The duo don vintage attire during their song and tap-dance routines and during this concert they'll also display photos of servicemen, women and veterans submitted by fans.You can submit your photos online This week's audience will also enjoy tunes from featured local guest artist Heather Rice , who has opened for big names like Cheryl Crow and Lady Antebellum.