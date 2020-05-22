Friday, May 22, 2020
Gracie & Lacy host virtual Memorial Day concert this Saturday
Patriotic pair
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 8:54 AM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Get patriotic with this sister act this weekend
Sister act Gracie & Lacy have been hosting a live virtual concert series each Saturday night during quarantine. This Saturday, they take things up a notch with a special Memorial Day performance, coming at you live at 7 p.m. on Facebook
.
The duo don vintage attire during their song and tap-dance routines and during this concert they'll also display photos of servicemen, women and veterans submitted by fans.
You can submit your photos online
.
This week's audience will also enjoy tunes from featured local guest artist Heather Rice
, who has opened for big names like Cheryl Crow and Lady Antebellum.
When: Saturdays, 7 p.m.
Price:
Free
Concert Music, Family + Kids and City Picks
Tags: Gracie & Lacy, virtual concert, Memorial Day concert, veterans, Heather Rice, Facebook live, Image