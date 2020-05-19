Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Charleston native and horror expert Grady Hendrix launches his own podcast

Super Scary Haunted Home School

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 4:27 PM

click to enlarge The first season of Hendrix's podcast deals with the bloodsucking stories of vampires - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • The first season of Hendrix's podcast deals with the bloodsucking stories of vampires
Casual horror fans and die-hard aficionados alike will be happy to hear that Charleston native and author Grady Hendrix has a new way for us to get our spooky fix: A podcast, Super Scary Haunted Home School.

As Hendrix says, "everyone has a podcast," so it's about time he shared his seemingly endless horror knowledge with the masses via what he describes as "long, rambling monologues."

The first episode, available now, dives into vampire geography. In fact the whole first season will deal with vampires, with the next episode dropping on May 23.

Hendrix's latest novel, The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires, deals with the topic, too, and we highly recommend checking it out if those cold-blooded creatures (mixed in with some Lowcountry lore) interest you. 
Grady Hendrix's Charleston childhood inspires a lot of his literature
Grady Hendrix's Charleston childhood inspires a lot of his literature
Grady Hendrix's latest novel is an Old Village vampire thriller
Out For Blood
Former Mt. Pleasant madman Grady Hendrix, the author of My Best Friend's Exorcism, We Sold Our Souls, and Horrorstor, is releasing a new book, The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires on Tues. April 7. The book was recently picked up by Amazon for series development.
By Kevin Young
Features

You can find Super Scary Haunted Home School and all of Hendrix's creations online at gradyhendrix.com.

