Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Charleston native and horror expert Grady Hendrix launches his own podcast
Super Scary Haunted Home School
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 4:27 PM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
The first season of Hendrix's podcast deals with the bloodsucking stories of vampires
Casual horror fans and die-hard aficionados alike will be happy to hear that Charleston native and author Grady Hendrix has a new way for us to get our spooky fix: A podcast, Super Scary Haunted Home School.
As Hendrix says, "everyone has a podcast," so it's about time he shared his seemingly endless horror knowledge with the masses via what he describes as "long, rambling monologues."
The first episode, available now, dives into vampire geography. In fact the whole first season will deal with vampires, with the next episode dropping on May 23.
Hendrix's latest novel, The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires
, deals with the topic, too, and we highly recommend checking it out if those cold-blooded creatures (mixed in with some Lowcountry lore) interest you.
You can find Super Scary Haunted Home School and all of Hendrix's creations online at gradyhendrix.com
.
Tags: Super Scary Haunted Home School, podcast, Grady Hendrix, Charleston native, author, horror, Image