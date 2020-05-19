Charleston native and horror expert Grady Hendrix launches his own podcast

Grady Hendrix's latest novel is an Old Village vampire thriller

Out For Blood

Former Mt. Pleasant madman Grady Hendrix, the author of My Best Friend's Exorcism, We Sold Our Souls, and Horrorstor, is releasing a new book, The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires on Tues. April 7. The book was recently picked up by Amazon for series development.

By Kevin Young

