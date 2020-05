Charleston native and horror expert Grady Hendrix launches his own podcast

click to enlarge Provided

The first season of Hendrix's podcast deals with the bloodsucking stories of vampires

Casual horror fans and die-hard aficionados alike will be happy to hear that Charleston native and author Grady Hendrix has a new way for us to get our spooky fix: A podcast, Super Scary Haunted Home School.As Hendrix says, "everyone has a podcast," so it's about time he shared his seemingly endless horror knowledge with the masses via what he describes as "long, rambling monologues."The first episode, available now, dives into vampire geography. In fact the whole first season will deal with vampires, with the next episode dropping on May 23.Hendrix's latest novel,, deals with the topic, too, and we highly recommend checking it out if those cold-blooded creatures (mixed in with some Lowcountry lore) interest you.You can find Super Scary Haunted Home School and all of Hendrix's creations online at gradyhendrix.com