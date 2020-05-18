VIDEOS: PechaKucha 36 featured talks from a chef, vibrational healer, silversmith and others

click to enlarge Provided

Juan Cassellett

Jesse Vickers

Beki Crowell

Kaminer Haislip

Michael Smallwood

Jess Nichols and Erik Holmberg

Henry Riggs

Nakeisha Daniel

Jae Smith and Bennett Jones

PechaKucha 36 took place on February 20, 2020, at the Charleston Music Hall, and featured a talented roster of Charleston creatives. Josh Capeder designed this year's poster.- co-owner and chef at Malagon- interior designer and principal of JLV Creative- Soul Artist, vibrational healer, and writer- designer and silversmith- actor, writer, playwright and educatorand- J. Stark- Comedy writer, actor, improvisor and teacher- Actor, vocalist and arts education advocateand- Co-host/co-author and organizer/producer of Tales from the ManorPoster designer: Josh CapederWe will return with more videos from future PechaKucha night presentations (hopefully!) very soon. Thanks!