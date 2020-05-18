Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Monday, May 18, 2020

VIDEOS: PechaKucha 36 featured talks from a chef, vibrational healer, silversmith and others

Back to February for PK36

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 1:54 PM

We've partnered up with the Charleston Music Hall and Charleston Arts Festival to re-release videos from some of our favorite PechaKucha nights from the past few years. The talks feature recognizable Charleston creatives.

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
PechaKucha 36 took place on February 20, 2020, at the Charleston Music Hall, and featured a talented roster of Charleston creatives. Josh Capeder designed this year's poster.

Juan Cassellett - co-owner and chef at Malagon
Jesse Vickers - interior designer and principal of JLV Creative
Beki Crowell - Soul Artist, vibrational healer, and writer
Kaminer Haislip - designer and silversmith
Michael Smallwood - actor, writer, playwright and educator
Jess Nichols and Erik Holmberg - J. Stark
Henry Riggs - Comedy writer, actor, improvisor and teacher
Nakeisha Daniel - Actor, vocalist and arts education advocate
Jae Smith and Bennett Jones - Co-host/co-author and organizer/producer of Tales from the Manor

Poster designer: Josh Capeder

We will return with more videos from future PechaKucha night presentations (hopefully!) very soon. Thanks!

