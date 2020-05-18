VIDEOS: PechaKucha 36 featured talks from a chef, vibrational healer, silversmith and others

We've partnered up with the Charleston Music Hall and Charleston Arts Festival to re-release videos from some of our favorite PechaKucha nights from the past few years. The talks feature recognizable Charleston creatives.
PechaKucha 36 took place on February 20, 2020, at the Charleston Music Hall, and featured a talented roster of Charleston creatives. Josh Capeder designed this year's poster.
Juan Cassellett - co-owner and chef at Malagon Jesse Vickers - interior designer and principal of JLV Creative Beki Crowell - Soul Artist, vibrational healer, and writer Kaminer Haislip - designer and silversmith Michael Smallwood - actor, writer, playwright and educator Jess Nichols and Erik Holmberg - J. Stark Henry Riggs - Comedy writer, actor, improvisor and teacher Nakeisha Daniel - Actor, vocalist and arts education advocate Jae Smith and Bennett Jones - Co-host/co-author and organizer/producer of Tales from the Manor
Poster designer: Josh Capeder
We will return with more videos from future PechaKucha night presentations (hopefully!) very soon. Thanks!