Landing Contemporary Art launches #ArtAtADistance initiative

Landing Contemporary's founder Kristie Landing sets up easels in public spaces

New online art gallery, Landing Contemporary Art (LCA), has launched #ArtAtADistance, a hybrid art exhibition experience where viewers can check out the work of emerging artists both online and in-person.Kristie Landing, who is based in Mount Pleasant, founded LCA last December with two goals: hoping to showcase emerging artists and making the act of purchasing art as transparent as possible.LCA currently represents 10 artists from all over the country.In a press release, Landing said: "Without the opportunity to host exhibitions, I have been thinking about how to reach people, share the artwork from my gallery, and also lift spirits during this challenging time. I came up with the concept of #ArtAtADistance and hope that other artists and galleries will participate, even if it’s just sitting in their front yard with a work of art."Currently Landing is keeping the #ArtAtADistance concept casual, setting up one or two works on easels in public spaces. She is considering an outdoor show in the near future, too.Learn more about Landing Contemporary online