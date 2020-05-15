VIDEOS: PechaKucha 35 featured activists, actors, and arts enthusiasts

click to enlarge

PechaKucha 35's stacked roster from the stage of the Charleston Music Hall on Nov. 12, 2019 featured passionate social justice advocates, an artist, an actor and theater company founder, a teacher and others. Enjoy.– Director of the Make it Right Project– Founders of the I Heart Hungry Kids Project– Owner of Spire Art Services– Actor and co-founder of WhatIf? Productions– Art quilter and activist– Professor at the College of Charleston and Founder of the Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival– Owner of the Heart of Gold Gallery– Singer-songwriter, Beach TigerPK 35's poster designer was Jonathan Boncek,'s former staff photographer.