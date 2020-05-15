Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Friday, May 15, 2020

VIDEOS: PechaKucha 35 featured activists, actors, and arts enthusiasts

Throwing it back to PK 35

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 12:17 PM

We've partnered up with the Charleston Music Hall and Charleston Arts Festival to re-release videos from some of our favorite PechaKucha nights from the past few years. The talks feature recognizable Charleston creatives — we'll post two a week.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-05-14_at_11.09.31_am.png
PechaKucha 35's stacked roster from the stage of the Charleston Music Hall on Nov. 12, 2019 featured passionate social justice advocates, an artist, an actor and theater company founder, a teacher and others. Enjoy.

Kali Holloway – Director of the Make it Right Project
Jackson, Gabe, and Riley Silverman – Founders of the I Heart Hungry Kids Project
Michele Seekings – Owner of Spire Art Services
Kyle Barnette – Actor and co-founder of WhatIf? Productions
Cookie Washington – Art quilter and activist
Giovanna De Luca – Professor at the College of Charleston and Founder of the Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival
Aaron Zych – Owner of the Heart of Gold Gallery
Taylor McCleskey – Singer-songwriter, Beach Tiger

PK 35's poster designer was Jonathan Boncek, City Paper's former staff photographer.

Kali Holloway

Jackson, Gabe, and Riley Silverman

Michele Seekings

Kyle Barnette

Cookie Washington

Giovanna De Luca

Aaron Zych

Taylor McCleskey

