VIDEOS: PechaKucha 35 featured activists, actors, and arts enthusiasts
Throwing it back to PK 35
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 12:17 PM
We've partnered up with the Charleston Music Hall and Charleston Arts Festival to re-release videos from some of our favorite PechaKucha nights from the past few years. The talks feature recognizable Charleston creatives — we'll post two a week.
PechaKucha 35's stacked roster from the stage of the Charleston Music Hall on Nov. 12, 2019 featured passionate social justice advocates, an artist, an actor and theater company founder, a teacher and others. Enjoy.
Kali Holloway – Director of the Make it Right Project
Jackson, Gabe, and Riley Silverman – Founders of the I Heart Hungry Kids Project Michele Seekings – Owner of Spire Art Services Kyle Barnette – Actor and co-founder of WhatIf? Productions Cookie Washington – Art quilter and activist Giovanna De Luca – Professor at the College of Charleston and Founder of the Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival Aaron Zych – Owner of the Heart of Gold Gallery Taylor McCleskey – Singer-songwriter, Beach Tiger
PK 35's poster designer was Jonathan Boncek, City Paper's former staff photographer.