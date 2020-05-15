Porrons go way wrong in Nameless Numberhead and effinbradio's new sketch

They've done it again: Local sketch comedy duo Nameless Numberhead has a new hilariously relatable video out today. Poking fun at every bachelorette party's favorite ill-advised activity — drinking from a Spanish wine pitcher — the group's new sketch is entitled Porron.
Teaming up with Lindsay Collins of the effinbradio podcast, Nameless Numberhead pulled in a number of local actors and comedians and filmed in downtown Spanish tapas restaurant, Estadio. Trident Tech students helped on the production.
Comprised of Henry Riggs and Maari Suorsa, Nameless Numberhead said the successful project is an encouraging step forward as the act adds more produced sketches to its arsenal of on-stage experience.
Collins, who performs in Suorsa's all-female variety show, eXcess boXes, first had the idea of porron-ing gone wrong during a sketch show last year. Collins wrote, starred and executive produced Porron.